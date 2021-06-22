JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 911 ($11.90). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 877.40 ($11.46), with a volume of 4,399,406 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Barclays increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 955 ($12.48).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The firm has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 915.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

