Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $109.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

