JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 217,466 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 6,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.51.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

