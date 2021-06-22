John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 203,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBSS opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.18.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

