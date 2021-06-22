Jonathan Sheena Sells 11,670 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,764,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $334,826.73.

On Monday, March 29th, Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Natera by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Natera by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.