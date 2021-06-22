Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNCE. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 391,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $382.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $14.84.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.