Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNCE. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,509,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 391,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $382.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

