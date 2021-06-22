JOYY’s (YY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. JOYY has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.79.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

