JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €106.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.53 ($127.69).

Symrise stock opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €108.93. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

