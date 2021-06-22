JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,885.58 ($24.64).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,390.60 ($18.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £108.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.31. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,335.72.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.