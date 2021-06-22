JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Essential Utilities worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after buying an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after buying an additional 576,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

WTRG opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

