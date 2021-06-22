JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $34,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 129.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

