JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $31.62 Million Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.81% of Core-Mark worth $31,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $16,780,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,930 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 148,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 57,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

