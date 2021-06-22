JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $32.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $32,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cable One by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,854.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,786.43. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

