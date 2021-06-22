JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of SL Green Realty worth $35,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

