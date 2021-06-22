JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target to GBX 1,021

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,021 ($13.34) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INCH opened at GBX 795.50 ($10.39) on Monday. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 833.50 ($10.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 786.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,907 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Also, insider Till Vestring acquired 319 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

