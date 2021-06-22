JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 63,246 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Robert Half International worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

