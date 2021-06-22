Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0188

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00114448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00162675 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.86 or 1.00097760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

