JUST Price Down 38.2% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. JUST has a market cap of $85.75 million and $100.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00108905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00154396 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,629.27 or 0.99996075 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

