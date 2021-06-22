K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 5520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.67).

Specifically, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54). Also, insider Tom Crawford acquired 28,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £50,039.36 ($65,376.74). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,612 shares of company stock worth $7,153,936.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.37.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

