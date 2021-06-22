Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-475 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Get Katapult alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Katapult in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.