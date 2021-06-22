Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

NYSE MA opened at $373.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $369.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.