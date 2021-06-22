Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 121,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

