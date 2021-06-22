KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 36.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 25,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Danaher stock opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $262.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

