KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

