KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $217.51 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $162.13 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

