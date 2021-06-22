KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

