Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $159.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.07.

AJG opened at $139.66 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

