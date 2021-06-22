Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 84.39% from the company’s current price.
K has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.46.
K stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 2,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
See Also: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.