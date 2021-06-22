Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 84.39% from the company’s current price.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.46.

K stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 2,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

