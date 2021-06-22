Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $305,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,728,000 after acquiring an additional 688,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 212,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

