KeyCorp Comments on Materion Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Materion in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

MTRN stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after buying an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

