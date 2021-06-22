Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$11.80 Price Target at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$11.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.66.

Shares of TSE:K traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,365,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,431. The stock has a market cap of C$9.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Insiders sold a total of 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843 in the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

