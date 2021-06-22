KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Lowered by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 5.3% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,909. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

