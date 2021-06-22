KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $26,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $308.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.