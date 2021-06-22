Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
PHG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.
Shares of PHG opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
