Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

