Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 222126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Kootenay Silver from C$0.57 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$81.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

