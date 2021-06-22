Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,800 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $173.47 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.81 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.