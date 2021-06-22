Korea Investment CORP Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Vistra worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after buying an additional 906,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $114,870,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

