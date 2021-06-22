Korea Investment CORP Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $342.23 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $198.81 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

