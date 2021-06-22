Korea Investment CORP Sells 34,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.85.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.81. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.