Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,900 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $389.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $111.03 and a one year high of $391.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

