Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

FTV opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.