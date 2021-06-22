Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.04-1.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,585. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

