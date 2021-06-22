Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Up to $65.12

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.12, but opened at $67.99. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 1,937 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Truist raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

