Krios Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007541 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.59 or 0.01474164 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.