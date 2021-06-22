Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.87. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

