KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total value of $2,786,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,106,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $50,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,996. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KVH Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

