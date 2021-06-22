Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Raised to GBX 850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 709.40 ($9.27) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 715.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

