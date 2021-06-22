Landbox (LAND) Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Landbox has a market cap of $1.56 million and $236,123.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,766.75 or 1.01049873 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.