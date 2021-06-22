Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.20.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.63. 2,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $107.17 and a 1 year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

