Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

LVTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,542,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $42,903,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $12,377,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $5,791,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $3,017,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

